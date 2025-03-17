Comparing Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) and Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Evolution Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. SM Energy pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evolution Petroleum pays out 960.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 28.63% 19.82% 10.59% Evolution Petroleum 2.04% 2.42% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Evolution Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SM Energy and Evolution Petroleum”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.67 billion 1.28 $817.88 million $6.68 4.48 Evolution Petroleum $86.42 million 1.97 $4.08 million $0.05 99.20

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolution Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SM Energy and Evolution Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 0 6 6 1 2.62 Evolution Petroleum 0 0 1 1 3.50

SM Energy currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.63%. Evolution Petroleum has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Evolution Petroleum.

Summary

SM Energy beats Evolution Petroleum on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Evolution Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.