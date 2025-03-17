Comparing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) & Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark 16.07% -2.61% -2.24% Qifu Technology 31.82% 24.39% 11.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Qifu Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $467.49 million 4.79 -$145.78 million $0.11 72.45 Qifu Technology $14.03 billion 0.49 $603.58 million $4.94 8.74

Risk & Volatility

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. Qifu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CleanSpark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and Qifu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 8 0 3.00 Qifu Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 171.33%. Qifu Technology has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.17%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats CleanSpark on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

