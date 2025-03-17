CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

COMM stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. CommScope has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CommScope by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CommScope by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 22,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CommScope by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

