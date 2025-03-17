Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,840.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,300,000 after buying an additional 4,915,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,433,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $66.77 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

