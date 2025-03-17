Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 18,201 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $24,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

