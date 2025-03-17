Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.51 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $19,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VFH opened at $116.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

