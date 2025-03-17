Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 559.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.10% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $24,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

PYLD opened at $26.23 on Monday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

