Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $21,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after buying an additional 219,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after buying an additional 359,005 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,427,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,858 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,412,230 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

