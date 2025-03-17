Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 295,584 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.12% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $23,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,524,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 457,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $34.09 on Monday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

