Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.38. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

