Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 840,191 BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 840,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,728,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

BIDD stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $732.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87.

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

