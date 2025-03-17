Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 18,460 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.91% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 874,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,334,000. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 774,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 598,512 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.