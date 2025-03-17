Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $2.15

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 2.15 per share on Sunday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 7.5% increase from Cochlear’s previous interim dividend of $2.00.

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Cochlear

In related news, insider Christine McLoughlin acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$261.73 ($165.65) per share, with a total value of A$52,346.00 ($33,130.38). 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

