CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,526,000 after buying an additional 232,631 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 848,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 181,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,692,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 244,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,685.07. The trade was a 14.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,982. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 3.4 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

