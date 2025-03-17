CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 468,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,129,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 158.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 288,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 176,649 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,585,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 276.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 82,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 60,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $49.05 on Monday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNA Financial

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.