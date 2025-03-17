Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the February 13th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.32 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

