Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 191,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.