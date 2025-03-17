Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.76 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $881.43 million, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

