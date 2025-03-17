Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 584,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,103,000 after acquiring an additional 400,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $378.33 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.55 and a 200 day moving average of $401.34. The company has a market capitalization of $374.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

