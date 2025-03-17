Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 238.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.03. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.66 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

