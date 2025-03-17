Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 363,870 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,870 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of ImmunityBio worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBRX. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

