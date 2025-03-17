Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the February 13th total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th.

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Civeo Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

CVEO stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.03. Civeo has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

