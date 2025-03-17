CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Short Interest Update

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the February 13th total of 111,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on CI&T in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T Stock Up 2.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CI&T by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,699,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 464,529 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of CI&T by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,543 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINT opened at $6.43 on Monday. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $863.60 million, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). CI&T had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.68 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

