Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 213,223 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $193.50. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.