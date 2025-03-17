Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,824 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $800,637,000 after buying an additional 774,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE UBER opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

