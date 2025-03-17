Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 139.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,025,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,865 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $61,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.