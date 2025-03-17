Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 23,218 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $703.00 to $748.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.67.

KLAC opened at $713.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $609.40 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

