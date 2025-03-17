Cibc World Markets Corp Has $42.69 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $42,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Hsbc Global Res raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.03. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

