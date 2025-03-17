Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 87,501 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,501 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $79,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
