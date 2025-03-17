Choate Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Prologis by 145.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after acquiring an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Up 1.5 %

PLD opened at $111.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

