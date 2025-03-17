Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $535.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.