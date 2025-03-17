Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $535.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.