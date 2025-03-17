Choate Investment Advisors Buys 335 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Up 1.7 %

Boeing stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

