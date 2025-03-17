Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.36.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $650.96 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $663.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.