Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 12,000 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 124,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.12 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

