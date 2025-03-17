Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Macquarie from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

