Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HubSpot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,186,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $609.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,775.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,819,745.70. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock worth $35,796,526. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.96.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

