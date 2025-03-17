Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,722,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,491,000 after purchasing an additional 211,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $451,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,433,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,343,000 after purchasing an additional 538,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,794,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,015,000 after purchasing an additional 174,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,339,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 112,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $70.92 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

