Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 7,300 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 576,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.