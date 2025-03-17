Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 7,300 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 576,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of HOUS stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anywhere Real Estate
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.