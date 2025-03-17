Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $207,000 Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.9 %

ASO opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

