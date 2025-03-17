Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 321.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 80.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 54,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

