Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 41.8% in February

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the February 13th total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Castor Maritime Price Performance

Castor Maritime stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castor Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Castor Maritime worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.