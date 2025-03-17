Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 277,761 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 52,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

