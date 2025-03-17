Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.97 and a 52-week high of $150.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.28.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Joseph acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

