Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 72,160 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 112.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

