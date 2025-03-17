Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 388,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 255,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRRFY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Carrefour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

