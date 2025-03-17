Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 336,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 203,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 18,269 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,870,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 1,204,500 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

