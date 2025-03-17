Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.7593 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 44.5% increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CABGY opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

