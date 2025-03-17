Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Carlisle Companies worth $48,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE CSL opened at $335.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $321.93 and a 12 month high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

