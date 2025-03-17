Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Capital Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $468.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $468,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

