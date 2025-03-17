Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,091,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 854,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 389.6 days.
Capcom Price Performance
Shares of Capcom stock opened at $23.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. Capcom has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
About Capcom
